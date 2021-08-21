Chiyaan 60 titled 'Maahan'!

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, Vani Bhojan, and Simran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Chiyaan Vikram's 60th film titled Mahaan . The first look of the film was unveiled on Friday. Produced by 7 Screen Studio, Karthik Subbaraj of Jigarthanda and Petta fame is directing the film.

The shoot of Maahan wrapped up last week with a grand wrap-up party. Sources say that the film is all set to release by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Vikram is currently busy shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Ajay Gnanamuthu's action thriller Cobra. We hear that Maahan is likely to release for a festival weekend.

Currently, Karthik Subbaraj and his team are busy with the post-production works