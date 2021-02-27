Chiyaan-60 to start rolling from March!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan 60 is all set to start rolling from March. To be produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame is directing this yet-untitled film.

The biggie also marks the maiden collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram and his Dhruv as actors. Earlier, Vikram supervised Dhruv's debut film Aditya Varma.