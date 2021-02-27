Chiyaan-60 to start rolling from March!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan 60 is all set to start rolling from March. To be produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame is directing this yet-untitled film.
The biggie also marks the maiden collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram and his Dhruv as actors. Earlier, Vikram supervised Dhruv's debut film Aditya Varma.
In the technical crew, Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose the music for the film. Currently, Vikram is in Russia for the final schedule of Ajay Gnanamuthu's action thriller film Cobra.
Vikram also has a few more days left in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays Karikala Chola