Chiyaan 60 to vaccinate the entire team, film to be wrapped up in July!

Team Chiyaan 60 has started the process of vaccinating the entire team before resuming the shoot in Chennai. The team wants their crew to complete at least one dose of vaccine and has commenced the vaccination process.
Produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Karthik Subbaraj is directing this action thriller. Vani Bhojan and Simran are playing the female leads in this biggie.
Initially, Anirudh Ravichander was supposed to score music for the film but later, Santhosh Narayanan has replaced him.
Sources say that Chiyaan 60's shoot will be completely wrapped up in July and if all goes well, the film will hit the screens in October.
For the first time, Dhruv is teaming up with his father Vikram in this yet-untitled film.