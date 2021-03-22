Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv, and Shankar's special surprise for Karthik Subbaraj!

Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv along with their upcoming film producer Lalit had arranged a special cake and designed with the posters of Karthik Subbaraj's previous films was handed over to the director on his birthday. The entire Chiyaan 60 crew was present during the birthday celebration.

Later, South India's showman director Shankar came and greeted Karthik Subbaraj.

"Thanks to each and everyone who showered their wishes, Blessings & love and made my birthday so special for me. Big hugs to my gang #Chiyaan60 for making the day a Blast

And Thanks a lot @shankarshanmugh sir for the pleasant surprise... I was Overwhelmed". tweeted director Karthik Subbaraj. Subbaraj's next immediate release is Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram. The film will be soon premiered on Netflix.