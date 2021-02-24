Chiyaan Vikram out of Mahavir Karna?

It looks like Chiyaan Vikram is no longer associated with RS Vimal's Mahavir Karna . Today, Pooja Entertainment has officially launched the first look video of their upcoming magnum opus Suryaputra Mahavir Karna (title changed) with director RS Vimal of Ennu Ninte Moideen fame.

But in the first look video, they haven't mentioned anything about Chiyaan Vikram and there was no mention about the actor who plays Mahavir Karna.

As of now, the only update on the film is that it will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Vikram is simultaneously busy shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. He will also begin shooting for his new film with Karthik Subbaraj and Dhruv by the first week of March.

