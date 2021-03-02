Chiyaan Vikram shoots for 'Cobra' in Russia!

Chiyaan Vikram is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Cobra in Russia. The actor is said to be playing a mathematician who uses his knowledge to escape from Interpol officers and also commit a serious crime.

Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame is directing the film. The film also has Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony in pivotal characters.