Chiyaan Vikram shoots for 'Cobra' in Russia!

Chiyaan Vikram is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Cobra in Russia. The actor is said to be playing a mathematician who uses his knowledge to escape from Interpol officers and also commit a serious crime.
Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame is directing the film. The film also has Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony in pivotal characters.
The teaser of the film has also given a glimpse of Vikram's character and his multiple getups. AR Rahman is composing the music for Cobra and Harish Kannan cranks the camera.
If all goes well, Cobra is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year.