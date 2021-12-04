Chiyaan Vikram, son Dhruv Vikram complete dubbing for 'Mahaan'

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram have completed dubbing for their portions for their upcoming film 'Mahaan', its director Karthik Subbaraj has announced.

The director shared a picture of the father-son duo dubbing in the studio and said "Dubbing Done".

The film has triggered a lot of interest and raised expectations among fans as this will be the first time that Vikram will be acting with his son Dhruv.