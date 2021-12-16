Chiyaan Vikram tested positive for COVID19!

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has tested positive for COVID19. Sources say that the actor developed mild symptoms and voluntarily took a test and the results found to be positive. As the symptoms are mild, Vikram’s doctors have asked him quarantine himself at home.

Recently, Vikram was seen dubbing with his son for their upcoming biggie Mahaan. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit’s 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film.