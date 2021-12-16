Chiyaan Vikram tested positive for COVID19!

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has tested positive for COVID19. Sources say that the actor developed mild symptoms and voluntarily took a test and the results found to be positive. As the symptoms are mild, Vikram’s doctors have asked him quarantine himself at home.
Recently, Vikram was seen dubbing with his son for their upcoming biggie Mahaan. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit’s 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film.
Sources say that Vikram has also completed shooting for his magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan with director Mani Ratnam. Sources say that Vikram plays Karikala Chola in the biggie.
Vikram has also recently signed a film with Pa.Ranjith and Studio Green. We at Sify.com wishing the actor a speedy recovery!