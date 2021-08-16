Chiyaan Vikram wraps up Karthik Subbaraj's film, resumes 'Cobra'!

After a long time in his career, Chiyaan Vikram is simultaneously working in three films. Generally, Vikram is known for concentrating on one film at a time but the actor is currently busy with three different films.

Yes, last week, the actor wrapped up his yet-untitled film Karthik Subbaraj. The team cut a cake and had a wrap-up party. Produced by 7 Screen Studio, Vikram's son Dhruv, Vani Bhojan, and Simran are playing pivotal characters in the film. The first look of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj's film will be out on August 20.