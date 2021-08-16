Chiyaan Vikram wraps up Karthik Subbaraj's film, resumes 'Cobra'!

After a long time in his career, Chiyaan Vikram is simultaneously working in three films. Generally, Vikram is known for concentrating on one film at a time but the actor is currently busy with three different films.
Yes, last week, the actor wrapped up his yet-untitled film Karthik Subbaraj. The team cut a cake and had a wrap-up party. Produced by 7 Screen Studio, Vikram's son Dhruv, Vani Bhojan, and Simran are playing pivotal characters in the film. The first look of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj's film will be out on August 20.
Now, Vikram has resumed the shoot of his action thriller Cobra with director Ajay Gnanamuthu. Touted to be the last schedule of the film, Vikram will resume Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan by the end of this month.
In Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram plays the celebrated king Karikala Chola.