Chiyaan Vikram wraps up 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Chiyaan Vikram has wrapped up the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan (both first and second parts). Vikram essays the role of Adithya Karikalan, the fearless Chola King. His role will be a huge turning point in the film, especially in the first part and he has many heroic moments in Ponniyin Selvan.

Vikram also took a pic with his Ponniyin Selvan costar Babu Antony after completing the shoot.

Chiyaan Vikram plays Jayam Ravi's elder brother in the film. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu are playing pivotal characters in the film.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Ravi Varman cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens in 2022.