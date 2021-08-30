Chiyaan Vikram wraps up shoot for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Chiyaan Vikram has finished shooting for director Mani Ratnam's next film 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The actor plays the role of 'Aditya Karikalan' in the film.

Chiyaan's manager took to Twitter to make the official announcement on Monday. He tweeted: "It's a wrap for #AdithyaKarikalan #ChiyaanVikram sir has completed shooting for his portions in #PonniyinSelvan (both first and second part)."