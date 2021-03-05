Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' vs Silambarasan TR's 'Maanaadu' on May 14?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan Vikram's action thriller Cobra is all set to release on May 14 for the Ramzan holidays.

Produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikaa Nodigal fame is directing the film and AR Rahman is composing the music. Cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist in the Cobra. Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony are also playing pivotal characters in the film.