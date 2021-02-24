Chiyaan Vikram's 'Iru Mugan' to be remade in Hindi?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan Vikram's blockbuster sci-fi spy thriller Iru Mugan is all set to be remade in Hindi. The original version's director Anand Shankar is likely to helm the remake, adds our source.
Currently, Anand Shankar is busy directing the action thriller Enemy with Vishal and Arya. Only after completing the shoot of Enemy, the director will start working on the Bollywood remake.
We hear that Anand will be completing the shoot of Enemy only by the end of this year, so the Hindi remake will go on floors only in 2022.
Buzz is that the makers of the Hindi version are in talks with a leading actor to play the lead role. In Iru Mugan, Vikram plays a RAW agent and the effeminate head of a mafia.
