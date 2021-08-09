Chiyaan Vikram's sword fight rehearsal video goes viral!

Chiyaan Vikram has joined the sets of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in Pondicherry where the final schedule of the film is progressing at a brisk pace.
Currently, the film's director Mani Ratnam is directing an action episode for which Vikram is rehearsing the sword fight. Someone has captured the rehearsal and posted it on the internet, the video has become viral now.
Vikram plays Aditya Karikala Chola in the magnum opus period drama. Produced by Lyca and Madras Talkies, the film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu.
AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman cranks the camera.