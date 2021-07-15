Chiyaan60 team off to Darjeeling!

Team Chiyaan 60 is all set to visit Darjeeling for their final schedule. Sources say by August first week, the entire shoot will be wrapped up.
For the past few days, the film's director Karthik Subbaraj shot a few scenes with Vikram, his son Dhruv, and others in Kancheepuram.
The final schedule is set in Darjeeling and then, the team will complete the entire shoot. Produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film.
Simran and Vani Bhojan are playing the female lead in this yet-untitled biggie. After completing Chiyaan 60, Dhruv will begin shooting for Mari Selvaraj's film from August third week.
Vikram also has his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.