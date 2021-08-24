Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis says never dreamt of turning director

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Rocket Gang'. He says when he first stepped into Hindi cinema as a choreographer, he never dreamt of turning director.

Martis said: "I take it one day at a time. I found my passion for dance at a relatively young age and I owe it to this passion for igniting my love for filmmaking. When I first joined Bollywood as a choreographer, I never dreamt of turning director."