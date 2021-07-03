Choreographer Jani celebrates his birthday with Vijay

The most wanted choreographer Jani of Butta Bomma and Rowdy Baby (partially) fame is also taking care of all the dance moves in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast.

The song shoot of the Vijay starrer is currently happening in Chennai. On Friday, Jani celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of Beast. Vijay and the production team ordered a grand cake to celebrate the choreographer's birthday.