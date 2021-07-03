Choreographer Jani celebrates his birthday with Vijay

The most wanted choreographer Jani of Butta Bomma and Rowdy Baby (partially) fame is also taking care of all the dance moves in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Beast.
The song shoot of the Vijay starrer is currently happening in Chennai. On Friday, Jani celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of Beast. Vijay and the production team ordered a grand cake to celebrate the choreographer's birthday.
Jani also took to his Twitter page to thank Vijay and team Beast for making his birthday a memorable one.
Reportedly, Vijay is impressed with Jani's work and promised him that they would work together in many films.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead.