Choreographer Shabina Khan nurturing talent of underprivileged kids

Known for her work in films like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Dabbang 3' and 'Radhe', among others, Shabina along with entrepreneur Tejal Pimpley has taken the charge to nurture the raw talent of underprivileged kids with their dance initiative 'Reality in Reality'.

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Noted choreographer Shabina Khan, who launched the dance initiative 'Reality in Reality', will commence the second round of auditions along with Anil Sharma and Sooraj Pancholi to support underprivileged kids.

Shabina had started this initiative last year during the lockdown. She and her team selected 650 talented kids from the slums of Palghar, Mira Road, Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Colaba, Thane and other parts of Mumbai. After phase one, 280 out of the 650 contestants were shortlisted for phase two.

Talking about the initiative, Shabina said, "I aim to showcase the talented persons who can't go beyond reality show auditions, who get rejected due to some reason, or those who are simply left unrecognised. My initiative will give a platform to those who can't afford dance classes but have that spark and passion for the art."

Film director Anil Sharma said, "I've known Shabina since childhood and I'm happy to see her growth. I'm captivated by her attempt to nurture real talent. I wish that this initiative should grow bigger. May these talents shine and carry her legacy forward."

"These kids are not dancing for fame, they're doing it because they believe that dance is their life. I'm glad to witness such talents," said Sooraj Pancholi.

Fifty persons will be shortlisted for phase three, who will then compete for the top 3.

The top 3 finalists will be featured in Shabina Khan's music video.

"Apart from the winner, first and second runner up, I will help the other contestants too by giving them proper training and a platform to shine," Shabina said.

