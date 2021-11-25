Choreographer Shiva Shankar sick with Covid; Sonu Sood to the rescue again!

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood is back to doing what he does best -- helping people in any way he can. This time, he's helping out well known south Indian dance choreographer Shiva Shankar, who is battling Covid-19 and is in a critical condition.

Well known publicists from the Tamil and Telugu film industries tweeted about the state of the dance choreographer, who has also acted in a number of films.