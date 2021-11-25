Choreographer Sivasankar tested positive for COVID19, family struggles

National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar was tested positive for COVID19 and he is taking treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
Now, through various journalists and publicists, we come to know that the family of the choreographer is financially struggling to pay the hospital bills. A few netizens have tweeted about the plight of the choreographer and sought help from actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.
In his response, Sonu Sood has said that he is already in touch with the family members and will try his best to save him.
Sivasankar won National Award for Magadheera, and his choreography for Manmadha Rasa from Thiruda Thirudi was a big hit. He had also acted in films like Varalaru, Paradesi, and Thaana Serndha Koottam.