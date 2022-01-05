Choreographers Anbariv to turn directors with Raghava Lawrence's 'Durga'

Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) National Award-winning stunt choreographers 'Anbariv' will make their debut as directors with actor Raghava Lawrence's next film that has been titled 'Durga'.

Actor Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to make this announcement on Wednesday.

He wrote: "I'm so happy and proud to introduce our renowned stunt masters 'Anbariv' as directors of 'Durga' movie under Ragavendra Production! It's going to be a power-packed film! Need all your blessings!"