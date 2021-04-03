'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Tabrez Khan feels safest on set

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) With Maharashtra experiencing a severe rise in Covid cases, actor Tabrez Khan, who is part of the show "Choti Sarrdaarni", says he feels most secure when he is on the set.

Tabrez says there are a lot of precautions taken on his set, keeping Covid protocols in mind.

"I'm not scared at all looking ahead at the situation because utmost care is taken on my sets with all the necessary precautions. All guidelines and safety measures stated by the government are followed accurately. Every member is checked before entering the sets and sanitised completely in a walk-through machine. Masks are compulsory at all times. I feel the safest when I am on set," he says.