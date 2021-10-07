Chris Brown will not be charged in battery case

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Chris Brown will not face any criminal charges for allegedly striking a woman during an argument earlier this summer.



A spokesperson for the LA City Attorney's Office told E! News on Wednesday that their office rejected the matter due to insufficient evidence.

Brown allegedly struck a woman during an argument in June, multiple outlets reported. Police were called to a Los Angeles home at 7:30 am on June 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News.

Authorities were told the caller and the suspect argued, and "the suspect struck her," according to the LAPD, which did not confirm the name of the suspect to E! News. But, according to TMZ, a law enforcement source identified the suspect as Brown.

However, the suspect was not there when police arrived at the residence on Citrus Ridge Drive.

Officers completed a report for battery (otherwise known as physical harm), and investigators submitted the crime report to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office for consideration, per the LAPD.

Though the 33-year-old rapper did not directly respond to allegations, he took to his Instagram Story just hours after news articles about the incident were published--and seemingly called them lies. "YALL SO DAMN [baseball cap]," he wrote with crying-laughing emojis.

Brown has a long history of trouble with the law, going back to 2009, when he was arrested for assaulting Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time, before the Grammy Awards. He was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of assault.

Since then, he's allegedly been involved in multiple incidents at nightclubs, including in February 2012, June 2013 and April 2017.

More recently, a woman sued Brown after claiming she was sexually assaulted at his house during an after-party in 2017.

In 2020, the 'Go Crazy' artist privately settled the lawsuit, E! News confirmed. The anonymous woman requested the case be dismissed in April of last year, with her lawyer describing her as "severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer." Brown's attorney declined to comment on the settlement at the time.

Last month, Brown released the song 'Come Through' with H.E.R. and, on June 22, debuted 'Angles' with Wale.

He shares daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman and son Aeko Brown with Ammika Harris. (ANI)

