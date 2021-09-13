Chris Brown's security guards file complaint against stranger

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Singer Chris Brown's security team has reportedly filed a battery case against a stranger who rode to the celebrity's San Fernando Valley home recently.

According to Tmz.com, the police were called around 10 p.m. to Chris's house.

As per the complaint, a man drove up to the star's house on a bike. When the singer sent one of his security guards to check if it was a guest or someone just cruising around the house, things turned ugly.