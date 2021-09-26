Chris Hemsworth confirms the second instalment of Netflix's 'Extraction'

Hemsworth confirmed the news during Netflix's fan convention Tudum, which was held on Saturday.Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.And now, as per the new teaser unveiled by Netflix, the makers have assured fans that Tyler Rake is alive and they will be treated with the second instalment soon.'Extraction 2' is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by Joe Russo, who also penned the first part. (ANI)