Chris Hemsworth pens loved-up birthday wish for wife Elsa Pataky

Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a string of images of Elsa. In one of the pictures, the 'Thor' star can be seen hugging his wife from behind."Happy birthday gorgeous," he captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.Chris' post has left fans in awe of the couple's bonding."You both look so good together," an Instagram user commented."Hottest couple in the town," another social media user wrote.Reportedly, Chris met the Spanish actor Elsa in 2010, and married shortly after their first meeting. Chris shares twins Tristan and Sasha, and daughter India Rose, with his wife Elsa. (ANI)