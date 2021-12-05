Chris Hemsworth shares video from first day of 'Extraction 2' shoot in Prague

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Chris Hemsworth is set to return as mercenary Tyler Rake as he has started shooting for 'Extraction 2' in Prague. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself aboard a train going through a snow-capped location with winds cutting through.

The actor captioned the video, "Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f*** is that possible you may ask?! You'll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! (sic)"