Chris Hemsworth to Chris Evans on 40th b'day: You'll always be number 1 in my book

Evans turned 40 on Sunday according to India time and Hemsworth pranked Evans by giving him a shout-out on Instagram.

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood's "Thor" Chris Hemsworth wished Chris Evans on his 40th birthday, saying the "Captain America" star would always be "number one" in his book.

Hemsworth posted a note along with a photograph where he features with Chris Pratt, or Star-Lord of "Guardians of the Galaxy", which seemed to be a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" that was clicked by Pratt.

"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans," Hemsworth wrote.

In the posted picture, Hemsworth flashes a big smile, sporting Thor's long blonde hair. A smiling Pratt, dressed as Star-Lord, gives a thumbs-up sign to the camera.

--IANS

