Chris Martin: Music is constant conversation that goes back to beginning of time

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up on his influences and shared that all modernday music can be traced back to the beginning of time.

"What I love about music is that anyone who is great has been influenced or taught by someone else great. So, music is this constant conversation that goes back to the beginning of time when humans were hitting bones on rocks and going, 'Oh, that sounds nice'. It's an evolving sort of time," he said.