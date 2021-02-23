Chris Noth addresses rumour that he's not returning as Mr. Big in 'Sex and the City' reboot

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American actor Chris Noth, who played Carrie's other half on 'Sex and the City' refuted the claims of not be returning to the reboot of the show.



According to E!News, the 66-year-old actor slyly responded to fans on Instagram as they lamented his absence on the forthcoming HBO Max series, 'And Just Like That...'

One wrote, "why for heaven's sake you are not playing my beloved Mr. Big?? My heart is [broken heart emoji]."

The 'Law & Order' star mysteriously replied, "Everything changes - including announcements in the rags."

Another social media user asked him not to "make us sad again" and to "please reconsider," which led Noth to address a February 18 Page Six story claiming he was not going to be in the revival.

The 'Cast Away' star wrote back, "well if page six says it... it must be true," with a winking face.

Fans are now expecting him to announce in the coming days or weeks that he will, in fact, be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis onscreen. Each of the leading ladies are earning a reported USD 1 million for each of the 10 episodes, making it a potentially lucrative gig for Noth as well.

His character, Mr. Big, appeared on the show from 1998 to 2004 and returned for both films, which depicted his highly anticipated marriage to the show's protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Parker.

Noticeably, one absent face in 'And Just Like That...' will be that of Kim Cattrall, who played the sex-loving Samantha Jones.

E!News reported that, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys teased how her publicist character would be addressed in the revival.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life," he explained

Bloys added, "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Last month, Cattrall seemingly hinted at the reason behind her decision to pass on the new opportunity, as rumours resurfaced about her feud with the rest of the cast. The actor liked one fan's post reading, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first."

The production is expected to begin in the spring. (ANI)

