Chris Noth not returning as Mr Big in 'Sex And The City' reboot

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Chris Noth will not reprise his popular role of Mr Big in the reboot of the hit show, Sex And The City.

Noth's John James 'Mr. Big' Preston has been a recurring character over the seasons, as the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw, but the actor will not join the rest of the cast due to unknown reason, according to Page Six.