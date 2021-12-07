Chris Noth speaks about feud between 'Sex and the City' co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

According to Fox News, the actor, who is taking on the role of Mr Big once more for the 'Sex and the City' revival titled 'And Just Like That...' recently told a news outlet he feels "very protective" of Sarah, with whom he's acted on-and-off for over 20 years.The 67-year-old was asked by the outlet about the long-rumoured tensions between the 56-year-old and her former co-star Kim Cattrall who famously played promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones. Cattrall won't be returning for the new reboot."I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall's] thinking is or her emotions. I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close," Noth admitted."I liked her. I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," shared Noth about his experience working with Cattrall."I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty," he continued and added, "I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."Cattrall played Jones opposite Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw. 'Sex and the City', a hit HBO series, ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004. The show's popularity resulted in two films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.Rumours soon started circulating that a third movie and even a series reboot was in the works. However, Cattrall made it clear she wasn't interested in reprising her role."I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actor told the 'Women's Prize for Fiction' podcast last year. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do.""Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel, it's a bit of shame, I think," she shared. "The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don't want to become that caged bird."In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she never developed a relationship with her 'SATC' co-stars, including Parker."We've never been friends," Cattrall said. "We've been colleagues and in some ways, it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona. They all have children and I am 10 years older and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."Following Cattrall's interview, Parker told Andy Cohen during an appearance on his show 'Watch What Happens Live' that she found it "upsetting" that Cattrall felt that way despite working together on the show for years.Just days after Parker's comments, the war of words became a bit more public when Cattrall announced the untimely death of her brother on social media. Parker was the first 'Sex and the City' actor to comment on the post, sharing a brief note of condolence with Cattrall."Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother," she wrote at the time. Not long after, Cattrall posted a response to Parker's message. "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote in a text image.The caption continued: "My mom asked me today 'When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."As per Fox News, later while talking to a news outlet Parker stated was no "catfight" between the women. She said, "If one more person calls this a catfight... I'm not in a fight. I never fought with Kim. I don't have to send any gifts to Kim, because I've never done anything." (ANI)