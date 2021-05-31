Chris Pratt honours veterans on Memorial Day in emotional tribute

As per Variety, the Marvel star penned a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram about the price of freedom and how it should never be taken for granted.Pratt wrote, "America's exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11."Honouring the soldiers who died in the line of action, he added, "We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will."Along with the message, he posted a series of photos of veterans and their families and friends mourning losses.Pratt further continued, "They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen.""Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice. And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b*tch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned," the 'Jurassic World' star pointed out.Pratt concluded by saying that "Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always,"He was praised in the comments section by his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver. She wrote, "So well said Chris thank you For sharing these photos and this message we all owe deep gratitude to those who lost their lives. For us and their families who are left behind, we must hold them on this day"Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. (ANI)