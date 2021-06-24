Chris Pratt on 'The Tomorrow War': I fight aliens, save the world, crack the occasional joke

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who stars in and makes his debut as an executive producer in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller "The Tomorrow War", reveals why he was interested in playing Dan Forester in the film.

"I just loved it from beginning to end," Pratt says, adding: "It's a fantastic original concept filled with humour and heart, but it's also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle. Best of all, it's grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse."