Chris Pratt shares his experience of working with veteran actor J.K. Simmons in 'The Tomorrow War'

"J.K. and I had been circling one another for several years, almost working together on various things, and I'm thrilled that this is the project we're finally in together. Any time you have a heavyweight actor like J.K. join the cast you just kind of pump your fist in the air. It's like winning a first-round draft pick," Chris said in a statement.The science-fiction action drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Chris McKay has helmed the project.Director McKay, too, shared his experience collaborating with J.K. Simmons."Shortly before we cast J.K., I saw a press photo of him in a gym with a shaggy beard and huge, muscular arms, so when I spoke to him about being in this movie, I said I wanted him to look like that guy again," he said."And he was like, no problem! He worked out for months to prep for this role. And it really paid off because he's positively jacked in this film," McKay added.'The Tomorrow War' also features Yvonne Strahovski, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin and Edwin Hodge. (ANI)