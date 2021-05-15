Chris Rock wants sequel to his new horror flick 'Spiral', wishes he's in it

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Actor Chris Rock hopes his horror thriller "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" has a sequel and he gets to be part of that, too.

"I hope this movie is like 'Creed'. In the sense that 'Creed' is technically like 'Rocky 7'. So, hopefully there's more 'Spirals' and hopefully I'm in more 'Spirals'," he told radiotimes.com, according to contactmusic.com.