Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days.""10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post.Fans showered her with congratulatory messages."Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote.According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol. (ANI)