Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 27th, 2021, 11:15:02hrs
Chrissy Teigen (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): Model Chrissy Teigen is extremely happy as she has completed 70 days of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy posted a screenshot from a tracking application that read, "My sober streak is 70 days."

"10 weeks woopwoop," Chrissy captioned the post.
Fans showered her with congratulatory messages.
"Congrats!!! One day at a time," a user commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote.
According to People, she's been trying to stay sober ever since she read 'Quit Like a Woman', which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.
Earlier this month, she even celebrated her 50th day without consuming alcohol. (ANI)

