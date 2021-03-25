Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account, says 'not the strong clap back girl'

Teigen, who is widely known for her frequent viral tweets and for openly speaking her mind, posted a lengthy thread in which she explained her reasons for leaving the social media application.Sharing her decision to step away from the platform on Wednesday, the model tweeted, "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.""But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she added.The model, who is known to be the queen of clap backs, also said that she is not the "strong clap back girl".The model further said, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.""My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you," she continued.Continuing her thread, Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter.""I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f-- up s-- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me.""But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity. I'm just a sensitive s--, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she wrote.Teigen concluded with a "<3" before deactivating her Twitter account minutes later.As per E! News, the Twitter account for her food-centric venture Cravings still appears to be active.Teigen's account was popular for its mix of jokes about her husband and singer John Legend and their children. Her handle was also famous for the couple's playful banter on the site, funny observations about assorted topics, and fierce retorts for those she disagreed with or who criticised her.Teigen's Instagram account with over 34 million followers remains active as does Legend's Twitter account with 14 million followers.Earlier this week, Teigen hinted at her growing unhappiness of being on Twitter, writing on Monday, "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that's something I guess."The 35-year-old model took a hiatus from all social media last fall after she suffered a pregnancy loss, but returned in late October. Since then, she has been back to sharing moments from her life with her husband and their kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, as well as plenty of cooking videos as she works on completing her third cookbook.Before signing off of Twitter, Teigen briefly enjoyed being the only non-Biden-affiliated account followed by the official @POTUS handle (she had previously been blocked by Donald Trump).After the follow on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, Teigen joked, "I should prob never tweet again." A month later, she asked to be unfollowed."I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," she wrote at the time. "In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"Her wish was granted, prompting another tweet including several expletives and ending with, "I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"On the work front, Teigen recently looked into several restaurant venues in Beverly Hills, relaunched her Cravings website and released a home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner. (ANI)