Chrissy Teigen grooves to Bollywood party number 'Jaaneman Aah', here's how stars react

The 35-year-old celebrity shared a video on Instagram from her date night with husband and singer John Legend where she was seen grooving to the famous dance number of Bollywood's 2016 action comedy movie 'Dishoom'. The song was 'Jaaneman Aah' which originally features Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.With the video, she mentioned the location of the restaurant which turned out to be an Indian restaurant called 'Panna II'.Soon after she posted the video, scores of fans chimed into her comments section, with Varun and Parineeti also leaving exciting messages for her.Varun wrote, "It's time u bust some moves here Chrissy". While Parineeti wrote, "Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!".The video hogged a lot of attention especially from the Indian social media users and made it garner more than two million views within few hours of being posted. (ANI)