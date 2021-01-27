Chrissy Teigen has an unusual reason not to be disturbed

Chrissy posted a string of photographs on Instagram, taken during a show shoot. Snapshots in the shoot capture Teigen as laughing, in a serious mood, and reading a script with concentration.

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday urged everyone not to bother her, and her reason is quite original and entertaining.

"Please do not bother me today for i am *emoting*," she wrote as the caption.

Moments later, Chrissy shared a picture with her husband, musician John Legend, sitting on the bed.

"Hey huuuuusband," she wrote as the caption.

Chrissy recently shared that she has become the only celebrity to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS).

The POTUS account follows only 12 people -- 11 of which are government officials -- and now there is Teigen, reported etonline.com.

Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media.

--IANS

dc/vnc