Chrissy Teigen on dieting: I've thrown that out of the window

"I've thrown all of that out of the window," said the wife of musician John Legend in an interview for her latest cover story with People, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen says she is done with dieting. She added that she does not mind putting on weight

She explained that loving what life offers is her goal.

"I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come," she said.

Teigen added: "I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

She added that she has spent too much time worrying about diet and exercises.

"I've lived a whole life. I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long."

Teigen, who is a mother of two children added that her time with her children gave her more satisfaction.

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that," she said.

Having given up on dieting, she said that she preferred meditating nowadays.

Teigen said: "I will say I indulge in some things I thought were maybe cuckoo before. I do appreciate a good sound bath and I'm learning to meditate."

--IANS

dc/vnc