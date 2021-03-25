Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter`

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she wrote on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Model-actress Chrissy Teigen has quit Twitter. In a series of tweets, the 35-year-old, announced that she is leaving the micro-blogging platform after being on it for a decade.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Teigen continued that she has changed as a person due to her interactions on the platform.

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you," she wrote.

"I'm just sensitive, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded, and deactivated her account minutes later.

--IANS

smg/anj/dc/ksk/