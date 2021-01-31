  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Chrissy Teigen teases new hair colour

Chrissy Teigen teases new hair colour

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 31st, 2021, 16:21:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has channelled her inner Barbie as she chose to colour her hair pink.

Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting grey jeans paired with a black crop top and over jacket. She is seen wearing white stilettos.

What catches the eye is her pink hair.

For the caption, she wrote: "Pink!"

Chrissy had recently shared a stunning picture on social media dressed in an all-white ensemble but it was the caption that grabbed the attention.

"Why does 55 degrees in LA feel colder than 55 degrees in any other city? what weighs more a pound of feathers or a pound of rocks? why do we park on a driveway but dri," she wrote as the caption.

--IANS

dc/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features