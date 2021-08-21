Christina Aguilera to headline queer music fest on Sept 11

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) Pop singer Christina Aguilera is all set to headline the queer music festival LadyLand. The festival will take place in New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' singer has been a consistent supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2019, she received the HRC Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign for advancing the cause of LGBTQIA+ equality and honoured at the 2003 GLAAD Media Awards for her signature song 'Beautiful', which depicts a gay couple and transgender people.