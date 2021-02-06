Christina Anstead responds to people calling her 'skinny'

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) American television personality Christina Anstead, who is known for hosting the show Flip Flop, has called out social media followers who think she is skinny and needs to eat more.

In a video she has posted on Instagram, Anstead said: "People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 5. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed."