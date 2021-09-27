Christmas 2021: Pushpa vs Ranveer Singh's 83!

The shooting of Allu Arjun and Sukumar ‘Pushpa The Rise’ is progressing at a rapid pace. Director Sukumar is filming the first part’s final sequences in Hyderabad.

As the makers announced earlier, the film will hit the screens in all five languages for Christmas 2021. Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was slated to hit theaters on Christmas, has now been postponed. The film will release in Feb 2022. So, Allu Arjun will not have to compete with a Bollywood biggie in the North India market. However, the film will face competition from Ranveer Singh’s sports drama.