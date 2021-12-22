Christmas spirit grips northeast, hectic activity all over

Christmas celebrations across the northeastern region last year was subdued due to the Covid restrictions which forced the people to remain indoors. But now, advance Christmas greetings and mini celebrations are underway in different government, non-government offices and localities in most of the eight northeastern states.

Aizawl/Shillong/Kohima, Dec 22 (IANS) With Christmas approaching, pre-celebrations, shopping, decorations of churches and important places has begun with great enthusiasm in the northeastern states.

All the thoroughfares and shopping malls at Police Bazar, Shillong's main commercial hub, wear a heavy crowded look as men and women busy buying their favourite items ahead of Christmas.

After celebrating the occasion with his secretariat staff on Wednesday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted : "Advance Christmas celebration with the entire staff of my office. Thankful to them for their service. Christmas greetings from the entire CMO Team !"

In Kohima, the Planning and Coordination Department has requested the people to celebrate a sustainable and environment-friendly Christmas.

An officialon Wednesday said that the key objective of this campaign is to align the Christmas festival celebrations to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals dissemination and spark action among the residents in Nagaland for making this Christmas and beyond, sustainable.

"Green Christmas in Nagaland" is the need of the hour for the state primarily because, while it is the most wonderful time of the year, it's not the most environmentally friendly, he said.

As part of this campaign, the Planning and Coordination Department has undertaken a 'Green Christmas Contest 2021' which will be taking applications till December 25.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V. Shashank Shekhar celebrated pre-Christmas at its Office in Kohima and said : "Efforts we put towards bringing the teachings of Jesus into action will comprise the real Christmas celebration. Christmas is also a good opportunity to express our gratitude to all those who love us and due to whose help, prayers and blessings, we have achieved success in life."

He urged everybody to put in the effort and practice the New Year resolutions, and share and care for one another.

In Aizawl, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati sent his good wishes to all the children and their caregivers at charity homes within the state. And, in the spirit of the Christmas tradition, he also shared food items and other gifts among seven charity homes within Aizawl city for this Christmas celebration.

The Assam Rifles troopers have erected a huge 47-feet Christmas star -- the largest in the northeastern region, ahead of Christmas, in Mizoram.

An Assam Rifles official in Aizawl said that the Lunglei Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles has constructed a humongous "Christmas Star" at Lunglei.

The star of Bethlehem measuring 47 feet in height is the largest "Christmas Star" of the northeast. It marked the occasion of "Advent Christmas", and is a beacon of hope with aim to spread a message of positivity and togetherness for local populace, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The imposing star overlooking Lunglei has attracted many visitors within the first week of its presence. The local residents have been invited to visit it. It is also becoming a popular attraction among them for picnics and family outings.The locals have been highly appreciative of the efforts of Assam Rifles towards spreading the spirit of Christmas.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya while there are a significant number in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

