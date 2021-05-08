Christopher Mintz-Plasse thinks Nicholas Braun could date Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): American actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse recently shared that his best friend Nicholas Braun has a shot with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.



According to Page Six, the 'Superbad' actor told the outlet of the 6-foot-7 'Succession' star amid Kardashian's separation from Kanye West, "Going through a divorce is never the best time to go after someone, but I really think ... his height will help him."

"He's very charming. So if they ever meet in person, yeah, I think they could hit it off," Mintz-Plasse raved.

As reported by Page Six, shortly after the 40-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star filed for divorce from West, in February, Braun, posted a video to Instagram of himself musing on the headlines surrounding the end of the power couple's six-year marriage.

In the nearly three-minute clip, the Emmy nominee pondered about the reality star, "She's been through three marriages now, and it's like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy?"

Braun, who is set to play disgraced WeWork CEO Adam Neumann in an upcoming TV series, later posted a follow-up video in which he confirmed that Kardashian did not slide into his DMs to arrange a date.

While he was "surprised" that he did not hear back from the beauty mogul, Braun said he understood because they are both "busy."

"I get it. I'm busy, and she's got Skims ... and I've got to go to the bank tomorrow," he told fans in March.

Then, hilariously hiding tears, he added, "I don't want to think about it." (ANI)

