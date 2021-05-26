Chulbul Pandey gets animated avatar for little fans

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Inspector Chulbul Pandey is all set to get a toon twist. Superstar Salman Khan's popular character from the "Dabangg" series of films will now be available in an animated avatar on the small screen, primarily aimed at young fans.

"We are thrilled to bring to kids their favourite action-packed Bollywood franchise in an animated avatar. It has been a joyride to create new narratives with Chulbul Pandey, who the country has come to know and love. We cannot wait for little fans and their parents to meet the animated version of the quirky and amazing Chulbul Pandey!" said Arbaaz Khan, producer of the "Dabangg" franchise.