'Chura ke dil mera 2.0' of film 'Hungama 2' to release on July 5

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty is excited about the upcoming release of the recreated version of her nineties superhit song "Chura ke dil mera", for her new film "Hungama 2". The teaser of the song releases on July 5 and the music video is likely to release a day later.

"'Chura ke dil mera' has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, and I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dancing to the new version," said Shilpa.